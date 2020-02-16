First time a party won on basis of its work: Vishal Dadlani on AAP's Delhi victory

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' singer Vishal Dadlani who arrived at the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi government at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, said that he is happy that for the first time a party has won an election entirely on the basis of the developmental work.

"It is an event of extreme happiness, I am very happy. Obviously the happiness is of the victory too but more than that I am happy that for the first time a party has won entirely on the basis of the developmental work that it has done," said Dadlani.

"Delhi has shown a path to the entire country that how politics should happen, where people have acknowledged the work done by a government and have voted for the same party again and that too with a huge mandate. It is a matter of extreme happiness for our country and our democracy," added Dadlani.

The 46-year-old musician has also composed and sung the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election campaign song 'Lage Raho Kejriwal'.

Speaking about the same he said, "I want to say that nobody wins an election on the basis of a song, the song serves the purpose of reminding people of the work done by the government. The election has been won on the basis of the work done by the Delhi Government."

Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time in a row.

By winning 62 seats by cashing in on the plank of development, his party nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the Assembly polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. The Congress failed to open its account in the second successive election. (ANI)

