First train among 200 special trains departs from Mumbai for UP.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Mahanagari Express, the first train among 200 special trains departed on Monday from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Ministry of Railways (MoR) after consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier announced that train services shall be further partially restored with effect from June 1. Over 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on 200 trains from Tuesday.

As an important step in the graded restoration of passenger train services, Indian Railways will start 200 trains tomorrow in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains being run with effect from May 1 and Special AC trains (30) being run since May 12.

Passengers shall observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/UT.

Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face to face movement of passengers. (ANI)

