First water skiing instructor in Kashmir imparts professional training to youth in Dal Lake

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Trained from the Indian Institute of skiing and mountaineering, Muhammad Shafi Ganai is imparting professional training in water skiing to youth in the Kashmir Valley.

Ganai who is the first water skiing instructor in Kashmir belongs to the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district and imparts training to the youth in Dal lake.

Shafi says he was interested in the water adventure since his childhood.

"My father knew skiing and when I did it with him in my childhood, I got inspired and it became my passion. I wanted to go in this profession since I was seven years old," says Shafi.

"I studied in local government middle school of Tangamarg and completed class 10 from here then I got admission in Baba Payeem Din Higher Secondary School," adds Shafi.

He says that after completing class 12, he started his higher education from Gandhi Memorial College but he always inclined towards the sports adventure and water skiing was his favourite.

"I did my graduation from Gandhi Memorial College in Srinagar. As I was studying in college, my main focus was to go in skiing. So, I started my training in adventure sports like snow skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and water skiing and water surfing during my College days. In order to make adventure sports as a profession I got training from Indian institute of skiing and mountaineering," he says.

Shafi has played in many national level skiing competitions at Gulmarg, Shimla and Uttarakhand. For the last few years, he has been training Kashmiri youths in water skiing.

"We have worked hard for this profession and now we are training people here in Dal lake. I request youth to join skiing so that it can grow bigger," Manzoor Ahmad, Senior Skiing Player says. (ANI)

