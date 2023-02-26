Firstborn Khiewtam, Thursday Diengdoh, Sunday Diengdoh...:Meet some curious candidates for Meghalaya polls

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 26 (ANI): Among candidates in fray for Monday's Meghalaya Assembly elections are Sweden, Tibet, Thailand, Tripura, Goa, and, Meghalaya, of course!

Named after countries and Indian states, these candidates, across party lines, and vying to be elected as members of the House in this year's polls.

Not just candidates, even some voters in the poll-bound states have names that are amusing and downright bizarre. Firstborn Khiewtam, Thursday Diengdoh, Sunday Diengdoh, Nuclear Khiewtam, Jupiter, Venus Khongtim, Saturn, Remainder Khongsdam, July Khongsdam, Complan Tangsong, Councilor Tangsong, Gentle Tangsong, Favour, Player, Meghalaya Khongtim, Rajdoot Jymmang, First Starwell Khongyiang, Double Bless Khongwir, Faithful Massar, Everyday Tangsong, Tripura Khongim, Tibet Diengdoh, Sweden Kharjana, and Village Khongtim are among a few of them.

They mostly reside in remote border villages of the state.

According to locals, most people in these areas have a fondness for English and named themselves or their kin after fancy English words. And, as is evidenced by some of the names on the electoral rolls, they couldn't care less about the meaning of English words they were named after.

Some of the other interesting names in fray for Monday's polls are Moonlight Pariot (UDP), Coming One Ymbon (NPP), Lasting Suchiang (TMC), Firstborn Manner (BJP), Sunmoon D Marak (TMC), Sunshine Makri (UDP), Mayborn Grace Lyngdoh (Voice of The People Party), Process T Sawkmie (UDP), Brightstarwell Marbaniang (Voice of The People Party), Manuel Badwar (Congress), Auspicious Lyngdoh Mawphlang (PDF), Playness Khiewtam (TMC), Wellborn Bynnud (Congress), Counsellor Mukhim (BJP), Fourteenson Lyngkhoi (Congress), Sounder Strong Cajee (TMC), and Starline Momin (Independent).

Umniuh Nongrim, a village close to the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Shella assembly constituency of East Khasi Hills district, has a total of 745 registered voters while Umniuh B, another remote village in this poll-bound Northeast state, has 781 voters.

And, as it turns out, the majority of these candidates and voters come from these villages.

The counting of votes for the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly election will be done on March 2. (ANI)