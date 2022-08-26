Fish die in Bengaluru's Kothanur Lake due to entry of sewage

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26 (ANI): A number of fish died in the Kothanur lake in Bengaluru due to the entry of sewage into the lake, said the Pollution Control Board.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has said that it happened because sewage had entered the lake. It said that the entry of sewage from the storm water drain has been observed and immediate action will be taken in the matter.



Bharatiya Janata Party MLA M Krishnappa also reacted to the issue. He said the reason behind the death of the fish has been excess rain and polluted water. He said that he has instructed officials concerned and strict action will be taken against whoever is involved.

"Fishes have died in the lake. This is due to heavy rains and polluted water from outside that has got mixed with the lake waters. This is the reason for the death of the fish. I have instructed the officers in charge of the lake. Whoever is polluting the lake, strict action will be taken against him," said the BJP MLA.





An activist named Raghavendra Pachhapura also talked about the incident. He said the industries don't follow the norms, because of which these incidents happen.

"The fishes need a particular level of clean water to survive, but due to the polluted sewage water, the conditions were no longer suitable for the fishes. It is the responsibility of the industries to follow the norms related to releasing sewage water. But they ignore it and due to that, we see such results. Every year after the monsoon, we see such incidents", the activist said.

Earlier in March also, fishes had died in the wetlands, but this time the incident has taken place in a large water body.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic amenities body in Karnataka, and KSPCB issued notice to the Bangalore water supply and Sewerage Board in July, directing them to stop the flow of sewage.

KSPCB revealed in a water quality analysis that 36 waterbodies are not suited for aquatic life.

According to the data, between 2017, and 2022, a total of 32 fish-kill incidents were reported in Bengaluru, raising concerns among environmentalists. (ANI)

