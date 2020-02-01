Fish production to be increased to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022-23: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The government aims to increase fish production to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022-23, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

"Fish production to be raised to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022-23," Sitharaman said.

"The framework for development, management and conservation of marine fishery resources to be put in place," she added.

The Finance Minister, during the Budget presentation also said, "Youth and fishery extension work to be enabled by rural youth as 'Sagar Mitras', forming 500 fish farmer producing organizations." (ANI)

