Fisheries, livestock sector has potential to increase farmer's income: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements to boost farm sector, saying that fisheries and livestock sector has the potential to increase the income of farmers.

"Fisheries and livestock have the potential to increase the income of farmers. We want to improve the condition of farmers in India for which we need to focus on agriculture along with livestock and fishery sector," said Singh.

"Today, the Finance Minister has announced approximately Rs 53,000 crore for this, out of which Rs 20,000 crore is for the fishery sector and Rs 33,000 crore for processing infrastructure and so on. It is surely beneficial," said Singh.

Commenting on the opposition parties opposing the economic package, Singh said: "They have nothing to say. It is unfortunate that they cannot even praise our good steps."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced Rs one lakh crore financial assistance to fund agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points.

The agri-infrastructure fund will be used for setting up cold-chain and post-harvest management infrastructure, she said.

Sitharaman said that critical gaps in the existing fisheries value chain need to be filled. The government will launch Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for integrated, sustainable, inclusive development of marine fisheries.

A sum of Rs 11,000 crore will be allocated for activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture besides Rs 9,000 crore for infrastructure development. "This will lead to additional fish production of 70 lakh tonnes over the next five years," she said. (ANI)

