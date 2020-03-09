Fishermen affiliated to AITUC protesting on Monday. Photo/ANI
Fishermen demand protection of Kunthukal fishing harbour in Rameswaram

ANI | Updated: Mar 09, 2020 16:33 IST

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Fishermen affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged a protest on Monday demanding protection of the Kunthukal fishing harbour of Rameswaram island from coastal erosion.
Fishermen have demanded that the Centre and state governments take appropriate action to prevent the coastal erosion of the Kunthukal fishing harbour. (ANI)

