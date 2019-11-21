Fishermen to get Rs 10,000 during 'no fishing' season: Andhra CM launches Matsyakara Nestham

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched YSR Matsaykara Nestham along with a slew of welfare measures for the fishermen and fishing community in the State.

Under the scheme, the government will provide Rs 10,000 to families of fishermen during 'no fishing' season.

The Chief Minister said that under YSR Matsakara Nestham, the allowance given to fishermen during the two-month non-fishing period has been enhanced from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and it will be directly credited to fishermen's bank accounts.

"The non-fishing period is from April 15 to June 15 and though our government was only 15 days in office by the time, I thought it was my responsibility to honor the commitment," Reddy said.

The ex gratia that was being given to families of fishermen who died while fishing has been enhanced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. This programme would be applicable to fishermen in the age group of 18 to 60.

"During the 3,648 km padayatra, the promises made by me are being fulfilled one after the other and besides the enhanced allowance for the no-fishing period, I am proud to say that over 1.32 lakh fishermen families have benefited," he added.

Reddy said that the plight of over 16,500 fishermen families that lost livelihood during the drilling in 68 villages moved him.

"The Corporation had paid only for six months and evaded the remaining exgratia and a prolonged struggle was carried out by the fishermen. They told me their woes during my padayatra," he said.

He also said that the insurance amount has also been increased to Rs 10 lakh and the subsidy on diesel has been increased from Rs 6 to Rs 9 per litre.

People operating boats will be given ID cards and diesel will be supplied at subsidized rate at the point of filling station itself, he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had visited the stalls and interacted with the community people. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and several ministers and MLAs were also present at the event. (ANI)

