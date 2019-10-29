Fishermen warned not to venture into South West Bay of Bengal till Oct 31: IMD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The South Zone Head India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned fishermen not to venture in areas situated near the South West Bay of Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology said that the fishermen should not go in areas of Mannar, Maldives, Lakshadweep, South Kerala and South Tamil Nadu from October 29 to October 31.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture sea on 29, 30 and 31st of this month near Mannar, Maldives, Lakshadweep, South Kerala and South Tamil Nadu," he said.

"A low-pressure area over Sri Lanka yesterday moved towards Kumarian sea today and formed as a well-marked low-pressure area. The next 24 hours it is expected to form as depression and further as deep depression," the IMD official added.

Balachandran also informed ANI that due to weather system, a widespread rainfall occurred over Tamil Nadu in which Thiruvaarur received 7 centimetre and Mahabalipuram received six centimetre the most. (ANI)

