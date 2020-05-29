Fishing banned in Kerala from midnight ahead of monsoon

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 28 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday banned fishing from midnight after India Meteorological Dept (IMD) said monsoon will arrive in the state by June 1st week.

Addressing a press conference here he said, "India Meteorological Dept (IMD) has informed that southwest monsoon will arrive in Kerala coast by June 1st week. The state will receive rainfall in coming 5 days."

"Fishing in Kerala coast and southeast Arabian sea to be completely banned from midnight," added Vijayan.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that conditions are favourable in Kerala for the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 1.

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea from 31st May to 4th June 2020. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from 1st June 2020 for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala," the IMD stated in its bulletin. (ANI)

