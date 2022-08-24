Fishkill reported at Kothanur Lake in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24 (ANI): A fishkill was reported on Tuesday at Kothanur Lake in JP Nagar as sewage waste is continuously flowing into it.

Earlier in March, much dead fish were found floating in the wetlands. However, this time the fish died in a larger waterbody.



BBMP and KSPCB issued notice to the Bangalore water supply and Sewerage Board in July, directing them to stop the flow of sewage.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) revealed in a water quality analysis that 36 waterbodies are not suited for aquatic life.

According to the data, between 2017, and 2022, a total of 32 fish-kill incidents were reported in Bengaluru, raising concerns among environmentalists. (ANI)

