Fit India Mobile App launched by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): To celebrate the second anniversary of Fit India Movement and as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday launched the Fit India Mobile Application at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital on Sunday.

Today also marks the National Sports Day.

In a tweet, Thakur wrote, "FIT INDIA MOBILE APP--India's most comprehensive Fitness App launched on #NationalSportsDay! On Your Marks, Fitness Test, Go! "FITNESS KI DOSE, AADHA GHANTA ROZ!"

Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik Secretary, Sports Ravi Mittal and Secretary, Youth Affairs, Usha Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Before the launch of Fit India App launch event, Thakur paid floral tributes to the "magician of hockey", Major Dhyan Chand. Nisith Pramanik also paid his respects.

The Ministers virtually interacted with Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, wrestler Sangram Singh, journalist Ayaz Memon, pilot Captain Anny Divya, a school student, and a housewife who demonstrated the use of Fit India app after the launch.

The Fit India App is free and available in English and Hindi on both the Android and the iOS platforms and has been developed keeping in mind that it works even on basic smartphones.



Congratulating everyone on the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement as well as on National Sports Day, the Minister said, "the Fit India Mobile App brings ease of checking ones fitness levels right into the palm of every Indian. It has some unique features like 'fitness score', animated videos, activity trackers and 'my plan' catering to individual specific needs."

He added, "Fit India Movement was launched on 29th August 2019, on the occasion of National Sports Day by Prime Minister with the aim to make fitness an integral part of the lives every Indian. Today this has become a Jan Andolan!"

"I appeal to the citizens to make Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a success with public participation in the Fit India Movement. A healthy, fit India is the New India we envision for our citizens!" Fit India Mobile App is India's most comprehensive fitness App launched for 135 crore Indians," Anurag Thakur said.

Thakur further said that it is essential to ensure fitness of our youth if we want them to contribute meaningfully to nation building. He urged everyone to popularize the app through social media.

"The App is free of cost but will prove invaluable for our fitness", he said.

Nisith Pramanik said that contribution of countrymen in making Fit India Movement a Jan Andolan is incredible. "This Fit India App will help in making New India a Fit India and fulfill the dream of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi", he said.

Pramanik added that Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is a true role model for Fit India and he inspires everyone. (ANI)

