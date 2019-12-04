Fit India School Rating System launched as part of Fit India Campaign

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju launched the Fit India School Rating System at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Delhi Cantt here on Wednesday.

They also jointly inaugurated the newly constructed cricket stadium which has been constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 294.41 lakhs and will facilitate around 5,000 children every year.

"Fit India school rating system as per certain parameters will enhance the image of the schools. KVs are ahead of other schools in promoting culture and sports along with education. Only fit people can make the nation fit," Rijiju said.

He also complimented CBSE for joining hands with Sports Ministry in making Fit India Movement a success through active participation of schools.

"Healthy India is the cornerstone in making New India. He said that the Fit India program is an innovative initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the awareness among the masses and to encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle," Pokhriyal said in a release.

He said that health does not only mean the absence of disease in the body but also implies how happy and full of energy we are. There is already a program going on in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan called 'Healthy Children Healthy India', this Fit India program will give it a new dimension.

Pokhriyal said that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are playing an important role in every field related to school education.

"We have more than 16 lakh Schools and over one thousand Universities catering education to over 33 crores students. This is a huge youth power which will infuse life into Fit India Campaign," he said. (ANI)

