Fitness center issues statement after customer alleges cheating

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): The fitness centre cult.fit issued a statement on Friday after a case was filed against the fitness centre by a customer alleging cheating.

The fitness centre has Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as their brand ambassador and a case was registered by the police against him as well.

The complaint was filed by a man named Shashikant on June 22, who alleged that he was cheated by the Cult.fit fitness centre.

A statement issued by cult.fit today said, "cult.fit is a responsible company conscious of the health and safety requirements of both customers as well as its staff. The customer in question, Shashi, has behaved inappropriately and violently with our staff against whom (Shashi) we were constrained to take action."

"The current police complaint appears to have been hence filed subsequently against us falsely, while also mischievously dragging our celebrity brand ambassador, Hrithik Roshan, wrongly in it. We are cooperating with the authorities as per due process and evaluating remedial action," the statement said. (ANI)

