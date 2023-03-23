Five arrested for assaulting police officers in Telangana

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Medipally police on Wednesday arrested five persons on the charges of forceful abduction of two police constables and deterring them from discharging their legitimate duties, said a press release by Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chinthapandu Naveen aka Naveen Kumar aka Teenmar Mallanna, who has been working as a newsreader at Q News, Bandaru Ravinder, editor in Q news, Uppala Nikhil, Sirra Sudhakar, an office boy at Q news and Chintha Sandeep Kumar.

According to police, on March 21 at about 5 PM, when the Police were on vehicle checking duty near Raghavendra Bhavan, Peerzadiguda to prevent chain snatchings and other property-related offences. Around 8 PM, three unknown persons, with lathis, approached the two police officers who were deputed to the "cut-off party" and questioned them. When they informed them that they are policemen, they did not bother to listen and forcibly took them to the nearby Q news office by assaulting them with lathis, which was witnessed by the persons present over there.



"When the police tried to show their ID cards, they grabbed the same and took them to the Q news office and produced before Mallanna and stated that the Police are loitering near their office. Mallanna then ordered his associates to bring them into his room, where the police officers were thrashed severely by snatching their cell phones", reads the press release.

The statement read Teenmar Mallanna started assaulting them with a stick provoking his associates by wrongfully confining them in their office. Subsequently, coming to know of this, police officers and police parties deployed, in nearby areas, rushed to the spot and were rescued by their colleagues. Other Senior Officers also rushed to the spot. There was a blatant obstruction by all the accused in the rescuing of the two abducted and confined Constables, on duty.

The police said that a case in Cr. No. 299/2023 under sections 363, 342, 395, 332, and 307 R/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 7(1) of the Criminal Amendment Act - 1932 was registered in the regard. (ANI)

