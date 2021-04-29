Five arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir in Gujarat's Vadodara, 90 vials seized

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Gujarat police on Wednesday busted a gang involved in black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Vadodara district and arrested five people in the matter.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Vikash Patel, Jatin Patel, Madhan Shah, Vivek Shah, and Rishi.

"Pharmacists, medical stores and medical supply agencies were involved in the gang. So far, they have sold 300-400 injections," Commissioner of Police for Vadodara Shamsher Singh told media persons.

"As many as 90 injections and Rs 2 lakhs have been recovered from the accused," Singh said.

Investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)