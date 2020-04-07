Five booked under NSA for attacking police in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Five people have been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly attacking police here on late Monday, Bhopal Police said.

The police officials were attacked when they went to disperse some people in Talaiya area who gathered despite nationwide lockdown.

After the matter came into the notice of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he said that NSA will be invoked against the accused.

"The culprits who attacked policemen in Bhopal have been arrested by the Talaiya police station yesterday. Congratulations to the Bhopal Police for this prompt action! Those who are trying to disrupt law and order won't be spared.The culprits will surely get punished for their misdeeds, they will be prosecuted under the National Security Act," Chouhan tweeted today. (ANI)

