Five burnt to death after car catches fire on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Five people travelling in a car were burnt to death when the vehicle caught fire after hitting a truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Khandauli early morning today.



"We are trying to reach out to next of the kin of the victims. The truck driver is missing," said DM Prabhu N Singh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and instructed senior officers to immediately reach out to the victims and provide all possible help to them.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

