Five candidates elected to Rajya Sabha from Bihar

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Five candidates from Bihar were elected to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Harivansh Narayan Singh (Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha), Ramnath Thakur from JDU, Vivek Thakur from BJP, Premchand Gupta and Amrendra Dhari Singh from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) who had filed nominations for Rajya Sabha seats have been elected.

Earlier from Tamil Nadu, Trichy Siva, NR Elango and Anthiyur Selavraj from DMK and KP Munusamy, M Thambidurai from AIADMK along with GK Vasan from Tamil Maanila Congress have been elected to the upper House. (ANI)

