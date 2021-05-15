Five children among six dead in Ludhiana village due to drowning

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 15 (ANI): In a shocking incident, five children and a man lost their lives after drowning in a pond in a Ludhiana village on Friday.

The incident happened in Mangarh village in Ludhiana district, where the five migrant children, aged between 7 and 10 years, accidentally drowned to death. A 22-year-old man, who jumped into the pond in a futile attempt to rescue them, also lost his life.

Eyewitness Amarjeet Singh said, "Five children were bathing in the pond while one person went to save them."



"Among the five children, three were girls. The man who jumped to rescue them was a relative of the children. All the deceased are migrants," ADCP Jaskaran Singh Teja told reporters.

According to Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma four bodies have so far been recovered and search for the remaining two was in progress.

The police are investigating the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed deep shock over the incident. He announced ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families of each of the five children and the migrant worker.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved migrant families and directed the district authorities to offer all possible support to them. (ANI)

