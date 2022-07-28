Five Chinese nationals with expired visas detained from Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as five Chinese nationals were detained by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to Police, all of them worked for a private company and possessed valid passports, but their business visas had expired. The accused were staying in rented accommodations in the Beta-2 Police Station area of Greater Noida.

The apprehended accused have been identified as civil engineer Wang Zhonghuang, material engineer Guan Zhiwu, accountant Ji Mengqiang, construction safety engineer Jiang Shunyong and civil engineer Hu Yalin.

Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) Gautam Budh Nagar took all Chinese citizens into custody with the help of local police and sent them to Detention Centre in Delhi.

They have been sent to Detention Center for the deportation process and related investigation.

The arrest comes after an intensive campaign is underway against illegal activities and activities of foreign nationals residing illegally after the expiry of visas.

Under the campaign, so far a total of 23 including four Chinese nationals, one Korean national and 18 African nationals have been arrested and sent to district jail Gautam Buddh Nagar due to their involvement in criminal activities.

Apart from this, over 27 Chinese nationals were found staying illegally in Noida and Greater Noida near Delhi.



On July 14, Delhi Police detained fourteen Chinese nationals from Sector 49 police station area in Delhi for allegedly staying in the country illegally since 2020.

The police said, the detained Chinese nationals' business visas had expired in 2020 and they had applied for a visa extension which was recently rejected.

Among the arrested Chinese nationals, there were 13 males and one female.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two Chinese nationals from Gautam Buddh Nagar in connection with a money laundering case, said an official statement on Sunday. Both foreign nationals identified as Xu Xunfu aka July and Li Teng Li aka Alice were arrested on a red corner notice which was issued by the UP Police earlier.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police had arrested five people namely Mohd Sahil, Wasim, Mohd Yusuf, Ashish Chawla and Mayank Babbar and recovered 14,053 prohibited, button-activated knives, which were illegally traded from China for selling online.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act at Chittaranjan Park Police Station.

The accused Mohd Sahil disclosed that he registered himself on Online Shopping Apps so as to sell these knives online through his company in the name of 'My Style.' He further disclosed that Mohd. Yusuf was working for him and transported the illegal knives from Sadar Bazar to Malviya Nagar.

The sale of such knives is banned in India under the Arms Act. Section 4 of the Arms Act, 1956 read with rules in Arms Rule, 1962 states that no person should by any way acquire, possess, sell and use knives having a blade which is 9" long and has a wide breadth up to 2" broader for any purpose other than the purpose of domestic, agricultural, scientific, industrial purposes, or steel batons.

The use of knives to create disturbance or rupture in any way public tranquillity, peace or if such piece of weapon creates an environment of fear would also be charged under the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973. (ANI)

