Five COVID-19 cases admitted to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Five people, who tested positive for coronavirus, have been admitted to the Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra.

"Out of 390 samples tested yesterday at KGMU in Lucknow, 5 have tested positive for COVID-19. All the 5 patients are admitted at Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra," isolation ward in-charge at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, Dr Sudhir Singh said.

In Uttar Pradesh, 410 people have been reported positive for COVID-19, including 31 recovered and 4 deaths, as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry's latest bulletin. (ANI)

