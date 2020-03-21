Five-day budget session of Delhi Assembly curtailed

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, the five-day Budget session of the Delhi Assembly has been curtailed to a single day, said a Delhi government official on Saturday.

"The Budget session of Delhi Assembly has been curtailed to one day, i.e, March 23," said an official of the Delhi government.

The Budget will be introduced and passed on the same day.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

