Five dead, 30 injured after bus falls into gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Chehli in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

"Five people are dead while 30 others have sustained injuries after their bus, which was en route from Dehradun to Chamba, rolled down the cliff in Chehli," said Monika, Superintendent of Police of Chamba district.

Police teams are present at the accident spot and injured have been shifted to Chamba district hospital.

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

