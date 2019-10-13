Five dead, 90 injured after Typhoon Hagibis lashes Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 13 (ANI): At least five people died and more than 90 people were injured after a massive Typhoon lashed Japan.

Earlier reports had put the number of deaths as two.

Kyodo News reported that many rivers were overflowing into residential areas across the country. Rescue operations were underway in central, eastern and northeastern regions that were hit by floods and landslides.

As many as six million people across Japan's main island of Honshu were advised to evacuate.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that the typhoon Hagibis made landfall just before 7 pm (local time). The agency has issued warnings of severe rainfalls in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Fukushima, Miyagi, and Niigata prefectures, reported Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, Japan was also rattled by an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre registered at a depth of 80 kilometres in the Chiba-ken region. (ANI)

