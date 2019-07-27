Five dead after two vehicles collide in Coimbatore

Sulur (Coimbatore) [India], July 27 (ANI): Five persons died after a head-on collision of a car with a truck in the wee hours of Saturday near National Highway-47 in Sulur sub-division of Coimbatore.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

The front portion of the car was severely shattered during the crash, with the pieces strewed across the highway.

The police and ambulance had arrived at the spot. Investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

