Five dead as rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): At least five people were killed and seven others were injured in rain-related incidents in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

While three persons lost their lives in a house collapse, one person each died following a wall collapse and a landslide. Six people were injured in the wall collapse and one in the house collapse.

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, Amit Kashyap said, "Five people have died in Shimla district. Over 200 people have been evacuated from Chopal and Rohru areas of the district to safer places."

"Four persons were trapped under the debris after a house near RTO office here crumbled this morning. Three of them died succumbed to injuries at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital and the other was admitted. One person died in a wall collapse in the Cemetery area and another person was killed in a landslide in Jubbal," he said.

Overnight heavy rainfall triggered several landslides in the state, blocking a large number of roads. Vehicular traffic was stopped near Chamba bus stand after a portion of the road was damaged due to continuous downpour. National Highway 5 was also closed for few hours near Ribba of Kinnaur district.

NH-3 between Manali and Kullu was partially damaged due to a landslide in the morning. Light and medium vehicles, which included tempos, were able to move at a snail's pace while heavy vehicles had to wait for the clearance of the debris.

A portion of a road in Balichowki area of Mandi district also suffered damage.

A part of a bridge over Beas river in Akhara Bazaar area of Kullu town collapsed after the water level in the river rose.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday. (ANI)

