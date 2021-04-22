Five dead as train rams into vehicles in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Five people killed after a train collided with a bike and truck that were crossing the railway track in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning.

The accident took place around 5 am today when Lucknow bound Chandigarh Express collided with a truck and a bike at a crossing between the Bilpur-Miranpur Katra section in the district.

Five persons died on the spot while one injured was admitted to the hospital where the treatment of the victim is underway. Out of five, four people were travelling in the truck while the rest one was riding the bike.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased.

According to District Magistrate Shahjahanpur, Indra Vikram Singh: "The track has been cleared by railway teams and the route of the trains have been diverted."

Further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

