Five dead in collision between SUV and bus in Rampur

Rampur(Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Five people were killed when a SUV collided with a bus on the Dhakia road in Rampur's Shahbad Kotwali area, the police said on Wednesday.

"The victims of the mishap were employees of Rana Sugar Mill. They were on patrol duty to prevent illegal movement of sugarcane when the accident occurred," a police officer told ANI.

The officer added that the injured werre undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. (ANI)

