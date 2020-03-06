Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Five people on Friday died in a road accident near Barsoor here.
"Five people have lost their lives in a road accident near Nagphani, under Barsoor police station limits," Abhishek Pallav, Dantewada Superintendent of Police said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Five dead in road accident in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
ANI | Updated: Mar 06, 2020 09:11 IST
