Five dead in Sonbhadra stone quarry mishap, rescue operation ends

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Rescue work ended at Sonbhadra stone quarry on Sunday after five bodies of labourers were pulled out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

The rescue force had earlier evacuated two labourers from the debris on Friday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred in the Billi Markundi mining area of the district. (ANI)

