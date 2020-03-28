Five dead, six injured in lorry-mini truck collision in Telangana's Shamshabad

Shamshabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Five people died while six suffered injuries after a lorry collided with a mini truck at outer ring road in Shamshabad on late Friday evening.

"Injured have been shifted to hospital. 30 people were in the mini truck. All these people were going from Suryapet to Karnataka. All of them are road construction workers/labourers and they were going back because of the lockdown. They hail from Raichur, Karnataka," R Venkatesh, Circle Inspector, Shamshabad Rural Police Station said.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital. (ANI)

