Five deaths, 38 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 5 (ANI): 38 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 3,099, according to the state Health Department on Tuesday. With five more deaths, the toll due to COVID-19 has reached 82 in the state.

The maximum new cases, 14, arose from the state capital Jaipur, according to the state Health Department. More cases have also been reported from Tonk, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Kota, and Jodhpur. (ANI)

