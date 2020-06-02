Five Delhi Police personnel from Anand Parbat area test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Five personnel of Delhi Police from Anand Parbat area of the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Police officials said on Tuesday.

Notably, two Delhi Police personnel died of coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the police department due to the virus to three since May 5.

More than 500 police personnel in the national capital have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus so far.

According to officials, Delhi has reported a total number of 20,834 coronavirus cases, of which 8,746 have been cured/discharged and 523 have lost their lives. (ANI)

