Five die after inhaling toxic gas in UP, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Five persons lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas in a well in Gonda district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Maharajganj area after a man went into a well to rescue a calf who had fallen in the well.

Nitin Bansal, District Magistrate, Gonda said four other persons also went into the well.

"A person went into a well in Maharajganj area to save a calf that fell into it. The calf was rescued by him but he wasn't able to come out so four others went into the well. All of them were rescued but they were declared brought dead at the district hospital," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each victim.

"The Chief Minister has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each of the deceased's dependents. He has also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families," the CMO said. (ANI)

