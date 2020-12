Five drown to death in MP, CM Shivraj announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to deceased's kin

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India] December 2 (ANI): Five persons, including three children, drowned to death in Pacheti dam in Agar Malwa district on Wednesday, police said.

An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for the kin of the deceased.



A rescue team fished out bodies of all five victims identified as Ramkanya, Sunita, Jaya, Alka and Abhishek

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chouhan wrote on Twitter: "Five people died by drowning in Pacheti dam in Agar Malwa district, Madhya Pradesh. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs and Rs 5,000 for performing their last rites will be given to their families."

According to the District Collector, Awadhesh Sharma, the incident was reported around 11 am in the morning. Two women and three children have lost their lives. "The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams carried out rescue operations," he said. (ANI)