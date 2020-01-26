Five explosions in Assam on Republic Day

Dibrugarh/ Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): At least five explosions took place in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts on Sunday morning as the country celebrated Republic Day.

The first blast took place at a shop in Graham Bazaar located near the National Highway NH 37. The second blast took place near a Gurudwara in Dibrugarh while another blast took place near Duliajan police station in Dibrugarh.

Other two explosions took place In Doom Dooma town of Tinsukia district and in Sonari town of Charaideo district.

In Dibrugarh, Police and other officers have reached the spot.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant said, "We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh."

"An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this," the DGP said. (ANI)

