Five families suffering due to misdeeds of accused, says Telangana vet's father

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Father of the veterinary doctor who was gang-raped and murdered by four men in Telangana said on Wednesday that five families are suffering due to the misdeeds of the accused.

"The four people who killed my daughter were killed too but now our lives have become hard. Five families are suffering. Such deed should not have been committed. Police, people, father and mothers of those killed are suffering. Was it required to do such a thing?" he told ANI.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four people before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.

A few days later, the accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in a police encounter.

Soon after, the legality of the police action was questioned before the Supreme Court as well as the Telangana High Court.

The apex court is slated to hear the plea against the encounter today. The father said that he will accept whatever verdict the Supreme Court gives.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the police encounter against the four accused. (ANI)

