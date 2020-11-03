Five family members die by suicide in Assam's Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Five members of a family died allegedly by suicide in Kokrajhar district's Gossaigaon area here. The police investigation is underway.

Nirmal Pal (52), used to run a gas agency business while his wife Malika Pal (45) was a housewife. They along with their three daughters were allegedly found hanging inside their residence on Monday.

"We received information about the matter this morning (Monday). We have heard that the family had taken a loan from someone. We are investigating the matter," said police.



According to the locals, the matter came to light when a few students came to their house to take the tuition class and nobody opened the door for hours. (ANI)