Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): Two persons were rescued while five others feared to be trapped under the debris after a building collapsed in Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following incessant rainfall on Sunday.
According to officials from the rescue team from the Fire Services department, five persons, including a baby, are said to be trapped inside the debris. Two persons have been rescued so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Five feared trapped as building collapses in Coimbatore due to heavy rains
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:52 IST
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): Two persons were rescued while five others feared to be trapped under the debris after a building collapsed in Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following incessant rainfall on Sunday.