Visual from the spot of house collapse in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Five feared trapped as building collapses in Coimbatore due to heavy rains

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:52 IST

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): Two persons were rescued while five others feared to be trapped under the debris after a building collapsed in Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following incessant rainfall on Sunday.
According to officials from the rescue team from the Fire Services department, five persons, including a baby, are said to be trapped inside the debris. Two persons have been rescued so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

