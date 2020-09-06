Five feared trapped as building collapses in Coimbatore due to heavy rains

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): Two persons were rescued while five others feared to be trapped under the debris after a building collapsed in Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following incessant rainfall on Sunday.

According to officials from the rescue team from the Fire Services department, five persons, including a baby, are said to be trapped inside the debris. Two persons have been rescued so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

