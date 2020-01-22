Five flights diverted due to bad weather in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): At least five flights were diverted from the Delhi Airport due to bad weather here on Wednesday morning.

Delhi Airport Official said, "Five flights diverted from Delhi Airport today due to bad weather, as captain was not trained to land under CAT III (low visibility) conditions."

The national capital woke up to dense fog this morning with the temperature here recorded a minimum of seven degrees Celsius.

A dense layer of fog was witnessed on Barapullah flyover in Delhi and in parts of the NCR region.

As many as 22 trains have been running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

The IMD in a tweet said, "Delhi reported very dense fog (visibility-25 meter) at 5:30 am on Wednesday and which likely to continue till 10 am to 11 am and improve thereafter." (ANI)

