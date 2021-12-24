Five held for blackmailing MoS Ajay Mishra Teni sent to 3-day police custody

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday sent five persons, accused of blackmailing Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, to police custody for three days.

Five arrested accused were presented before Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House Court Umesh Kumar, who remanded them to three days police custody.

The police had sought four days of custodial interrogation of the accused to unearth the entire conspiracy.



Delhi Police also apprised the Court that four of these accused were arrested from Noida and one was arrested from Delhi for making extortion calls.

Following the complaint, Delhi Police lodged an FIR in the matter. The police told the Court that most of the calls were made by accused Amit.

Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is a prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence that led to he death of eight people including four farmers. (ANI)

