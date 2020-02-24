Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Customs officials have arrested five people and seized 2.059 kg of gold worth Rs 88.88 lakhs at Chennai International Airport on Monday.
A case has been registered under relevant section and further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Five held for carrying gold worth Rs 88.88 lakhs in Chennai
ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2020 19:25 IST
