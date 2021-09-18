Five held for killing 30-yr-old man over past rivalry in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): Five people were arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man over old rivalry in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar on Friday, said police.

Senior Police Inspector MK Khandare from the Hill line police station said that a police case has been registered against the five accused under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.



He said, "The case has been solved, as the murder is committed due to old enmity between the victim and the accused."

"There are already seven cases pending against the victim Sushant Kailash Gaikwad and nine cases against the main accused Akash Prakash Shinde aka Chintya," he added.

According to the police report, Gaikwad was hit by a sharp weapon and an iron rod by the five accused people who include Akash Prakash Shinde, Amol More, Abhay Thorat, Yash Roopwate, Akash Kapil Chaudhary. (ANI)

