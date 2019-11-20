Five held for stripping off, parading garage owner in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Five people have been arrested for allegedly beating, stripping off and parading a man on the road over a financial dispute here, police said on Wednesday.

Raj Shinge, the victim, runs a garage and had been known to 28-year-old Sehar Shaikh for a long time. Shaikh used to get the victim repairing works for high-end vehicles in lieu of commission.

On the intervening night of November 16 and 17, Shaikh demanded an extra commission on a repairing work which was turned down by the victim. Soon, a dispute broke out between the duo over the matter, police said.

"Shaikh took the victim in a car to a different location where the accused and his friends beat him up, stripped him off, and paraded on a road in the night," Kondhwa Police Inspector Murlidhar Karpe said.

Apart from Shaikh, the police have booked Mateen Khan (24), Rahil Shaikh (25), Ubaid Shaikh (24) and Siddique Shaikh (28) under relevant sections of the IPC after a video of the incident went viral on social media. (ANI)

