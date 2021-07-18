Five held with 161 kg cannabis in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Sileru police have seized 161 kilograms cannabis and arrested five persons on Saturday evening.

According to Sileru sub-inspector, Ranjit, the police got a tip-off from an anonymous person. Based on the information, the police along with CRPF personnel reached Dharakonda village in GK Veedhi Mandal.

They found 5 persons with five bags waiting at a local bus stop and found 161 kgs of 'Ganja' while checking the bags.



The accused have been identified as Kapil, Akash Varma, Sankar Jadav, and Raj Kumar from Delhi and Abhishek from Uttar Pradesh.

Police said, they bought cannabis from a remote tribal hamlet near Dharakonda village and they were waiting for the bus for Bhadrachalam of Telangana wherefrom they were planning the onward journey to Delhi.

The police also seized Rs 25,000 cash and five cell phones from the accused. The case is registered and investigation is underway. (ANI)

