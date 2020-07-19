Five houses damaged in Uttarakhand village after Gori river overflows

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): Five houses were damaged and livestock was washed away in Munsyari's Chhoribagar village in Uttarakhand after heavy monsoon rains poured throughout Saturday night and the Gori river overflowed.

The Pithoragarh district administration told ANI that officials reached the spot in the night itself to provide relief to the affected people and to take control of the situation.

"As soon as we were informed about the situation, we rushed to the village. We have been working throughout the night to provide relief to the people and have hired a private JCB to restore movement on roads that have been affected," officials said. (ANI)