Five Indian High Commission officials, including two who were abducted, return from Pakistan

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 22 (ANI): Five officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, including the two who were abducted and tortured by Pakistan security agencies, returned to India via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that two officials of the Indian High Commission were forcibly abducted by Pakistani agencies on June 15 and kept in illegal custody for more than 10 hours.

India had also summoned Charge d' Affaires of the Pakistani High Commission Syed Haider Shah to lodge a strong protest in the matter. (ANI)

