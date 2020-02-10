Five injured in explosion at a house in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Five people were injured in an explosion that took place at a house in Bihar's Patna on Monday.

Police said that due to the explosion two houses were damaged.

"It seems a bomb that was kept in a house exploded, damaging two houses. Injured people have been shifted to a hospital," Sub-Inspector of Police, Shyam Narayan Singh told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

